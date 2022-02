Traffic advisory on Old Jacksonville Highway

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2022 at 4:50 pm

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department is working a major accident on Old Jacksonville Hwy. near the Crow Road intersection. Police say both northbound and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane of travel between Rice Road and Grande Boulevard until close to 5 p.m. Police are in the roadway directing traffic, and motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with care in that area.

