Today is Tuesday February 22, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Breaking News: Stocks slide further amid Ukraine crisis; S&P in correction

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2022 at 3:32 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Breaking News: Stocks slide further amid Ukraine crisis; S&P in correction: NEW YORK (AP) – Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Tuesday after Russia sent forces into Ukraine’s eastern regions, escalating tensions. The benchmark S&P 500 index fell 1% to 4,304.76, and is now more than 10% below its all-time high set in January, what’s known as a “correction.” The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also lost more than 1%.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of rebel-held regions of Ukraine, raising fears of an imminent full-scale invasion. The U.S. and European Union responded with sanctions. Technology shares also weighed on the broader market. Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.93%.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design