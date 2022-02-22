Today is Tuesday February 22, 2022
Roberts weighs in on improving COVID numbers

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2022 at 3:57 pm
Roberts weighs in on improving COVID numbersTYLER — More good news on COVID-19 in the NET Health survey area. NET Health’s George Roberts notes that the entire region is back in the moderate spread category for the first time since December — and the hospital patient number has fallen to 136. But Roberts still says don’t get too comfortable just yet. He noted that the virus is still with us — and will be for awhile to come. One thing hasn’t changed: his advice to get vaccinated, together with a note about the ample vaccine availability in the area. For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.



