Musk, lawyer escalate word fight with securities regulators

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2022 at 3:55 pm

DETROIT (AP/Staff) — Elon Musk and his lawyers are escalating their fight with U.S. securities regulators. A Musk lawyer has accused regulators of leaking investigative information, and Musk is alleging on Twitter that government corruption is being exposed. Musk’s tweet early Tuesday and a Monday letter from lawyer Alex Spiro to a federal judge didn’t offer any specifics about the alleged leak by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Spiro accused the commission of retaliating against Austin-based Tesla and Musk, an Austin resident, for exercising First Amendment rights. The SEC declined comment Tuesday.

