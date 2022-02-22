Police continue to probe fatal hit and run

TYLER — Tyler police have new information as they continue to investigate a fatal hit-and-run incident on Saturday night. Kelsey Hise, 30, of Tyler, was hit on North Broadway Avenue near Queen Street around 7:30 p.m., according to officials. “She was in the roadway, not crossing the road, not walking in the road, but just in the roadway,” Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh told our news partner KETK. “For what reason, we don’t know. But whoever hit her obviously knew they hit her because they left a lot of pieces of their car.” When officers arrived at the scene, they found Hise lying in the road with major injuries. They were able to find pieces of the vehicle that struck the woman. Hise later died at a local hospital. Tyler PD urges you to report any vehicle with damage to the front end and possibly a broken mirror. Contact Tyler PD at 903-531-1000 with any information.

