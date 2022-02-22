George P. Bush visits Tyler

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2022 at 12:45 pm

TYLER — Texas Attorney General candidate George P. Bush stopped in Tyler Tuesday as part of his “Texas First Tour,” holding a meet and greet at the Foundry Coffee House at Bethel Bible Church’s downtown campus. According to our news partner KETK, the current state land commissioner talked about several key points in his campaign, including helping law enforcement. “I couldn’t agree more that law enforcement is under assault, not only around the country but now in red Texas,” Bush said. “We’ve allowed California values to creep into our capital city.” Along with Bush and current AG Ken Paxton, the GOP primary ballot for the office includes former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman and current East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert.

