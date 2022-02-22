Remains found in car in positively identified as missing Kilgore woman

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2022 at 12:12 pm

GREGG COUNTY — The remains found in a car in Gregg County on New Year’s Eve were confirmed to belong to Rosemary Rodriguez, a Kilgore woman who had been missing since 2019. According to our news partner KETK, the car was found on Mt. Pisgah Road. Gregg County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Josh Tubb says the investigation is ongoing and authorities are still processing evidence found in and around the car.

