Chris Rock getting back on stage with the Ego Death World Tour

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2022 at 11:44 am

Emmy and Grammy winner Chris Rock has announced he's returning to the stand-up stage for the first time in five years, with the Ego Death World Tour.

The 38-date North American leg kicks off April 2nd in Atlantic City, NJ with a pair of shows at the Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Rock will make stops all over the country in major venues like Radio City Music Hall in New York and The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Vegas, before wrapping up on November 17 at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

Tickets go on sale to the public starting this Friday, February 25th at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

