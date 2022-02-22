Jury reaches verdict in Ahmaud Arbery hate crimes case

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2022 at 10:45 am

Stephen B. Morton-Pool/Getty Images

(BRUNSWICK, Ga.) -- A federal jury has reached a verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery hate crimes case.

Go Back

By Nadine El-Bawab A federal jury found Gregory McMichael, Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan guilty on three counts in the Ahmaud Arbery hate crimes case. The U.S. District Court panel of eight white people, three Black people and one Hispanic person received the case on Monday and reached its decision on the eve of the second anniversary of Arbery's murder in the Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia. After deliberating for less than four hours, the jury convicted all three men of being motivated by hate in interference of Arbery's civil rights and attempted kidnapping. Gregory McMichael and his father were also convicted of carrying and brandishing a weapon during the commission of a crime of violence. Travis McMichael was also found guilty of discharging a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. "We got justice for Ahmaud in the federal and the state," Arbery's father, Marcus Arbery, said following the jury's announcement. Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, noted that the verdict came a day before the second anniversary of her son's death, saying, "Ahmaud will continue to rest in peace but he will now rest in power." "It's another milestone, another challenge that we've overcome," Cooper Jones said. "Today is super Tuesday." Cooper-Jones said as a mother, she "will never heal" from the death of her son. "They gave us a sense of a small victory. We as a family will never get victory because Ahmaud is gone forever." Cooper-Jones criticized the Department of Justice for a plea deal it had reached with the three men. The judge refused to accept the plea deals. "I'm very thankful that you guys brought these charges of hate crime, but back on January 31, you guys accepted a plea deal with these three murderers who took my son's life," Cooper-Jones said. Cooper-Jones said she spoke to the assistant attorney general for the civil rights division of the Department of Justice, asking her to not accept a plea deal with defendants. "I spoke to Kristen Clarke and the lead attorney Tara Lyons, begging them to please not take this plea deal. They ignored my cry. I begged them," Cooper-Jones said. "Even after the family stood before the judge and asked them not to take this plea deal, the lead prosecutor stood up and asked the judge to ignore the family's cry. That's not justice for Ahmaud," Cooper-Jones said. The McMichaels and Bryan were already convicted in state court of murdering the 25-year-old Black jogger and are serving life sentences. The McMichaels were not given the possibility of parole.