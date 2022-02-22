Today is Tuesday February 22, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Two winter storms on the move from West Coast to East Coast

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2022 at 9:03 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Two storms are wreaking havoc on roads as they push from the West Coast to the East Coast with heavy snow, ice and rain.

As many as 98 vehicles crashed along a one-mile stretch of snowy Interstate 84 in Oregon on Monday, according to Oregon State Police. The largest crash involved between 15 and 20 cars and trucks, police said.

Blowing snow also shut down roads in North Dakota.

On Tuesday, the first storm will bring another 6 to 12 inches of snow to the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

Freezing rain is also possible for the Midwest. An ice storm warning has been issued in Michigan, where flooding is ongoing as ice and snow melt.

Heavy rain and flooding could stretch from Alabama to Vermont, while tornadoes and damaging winds are possible in the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio River Valleys.

Meanwhile, the second storm will move through California and the Southwest Tuesday bringing low elevation snow to the Los Angeles and San Diego areas.

In the Rockies, up to 20 inches of snow is possible.

This second storm will then bring ice to Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Wednesday and Thursday. A winter weather alert has been issued for Dallas.

As this storm moves into the Northeast Thursday night into Friday, heavy snow, ice and rain are expected along the Interstate 95 corridor. Significant snow and ice accumulation could stretch from New York's Hudson Valley to Boston.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design