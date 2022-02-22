Two winter storms on the move from West Coast to East Coast

(NEW YORK) -- Two storms are wreaking havoc on roads as they push from the West Coast to the East Coast with heavy snow, ice and rain.

As many as 98 vehicles crashed along a one-mile stretch of snowy Interstate 84 in Oregon on Monday, according to Oregon State Police. The largest crash involved between 15 and 20 cars and trucks, police said.

Blowing snow also shut down roads in North Dakota.

On Tuesday, the first storm will bring another 6 to 12 inches of snow to the upper Midwest and Great Lakes.

Freezing rain is also possible for the Midwest. An ice storm warning has been issued in Michigan, where flooding is ongoing as ice and snow melt.

Heavy rain and flooding could stretch from Alabama to Vermont, while tornadoes and damaging winds are possible in the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio River Valleys.

Meanwhile, the second storm will move through California and the Southwest Tuesday bringing low elevation snow to the Los Angeles and San Diego areas.

In the Rockies, up to 20 inches of snow is possible.

This second storm will then bring ice to Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Wednesday and Thursday. A winter weather alert has been issued for Dallas.

As this storm moves into the Northeast Thursday night into Friday, heavy snow, ice and rain are expected along the Interstate 95 corridor. Significant snow and ice accumulation could stretch from New York's Hudson Valley to Boston.

