How a Russian invasion could impact Americans

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2022 at 9:12 am

Grace Cary/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Should Russia invade Ukraine, it could have multiple effects on the U.S. economy.

Energy prices could skyrocket, the cost of food may rise even more and inflation could be made even worse.

ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday to explain where Americans could see the biggest impact:

