‘Uncharted’ rules Presidents’ Day weekend box office with $51 million debut

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2022 at 8:23 am
Sony Pictures

Tom Holland proved he doesn't need a Spider-Man costume to sell tickets. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star rode his latest action-adventure film, Uncharted, to the top of the Presidents' Day box office in its opening weekend, delivering an estimated $44.1 million over the three-day weekend and a $51 million opening through Monday. Uncharted also collected an estimated $88 million overseas, for a worldwide total of $139 million.

Channing Tatum's road trip comedy, Dog, debuted in second with an estimated $15.1 million to take second place. That number is expected to hit $18 million factoring in Monday. Dog hasn't been released overseas yet.

The aforementioned Spider-Man: No Way Home landed in third place, earning an estimated $7.7 million through Sunday and $8.8 million over the four-day weekend. The film's domestic total now stands at $771.7 million after 10 weeks. Overseas, No Way Home has piled up $1.06 billion, putting its worldwide global tally at $1.83 billion.

Last week's box office champ, Death on the Nile, tumbled to fourth place in its second week of release, delivering an estimated $6.3 million over the three-day weekend and $7.2 million through Monday. Kenneth Branagh’s follow-up to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express added an estimated $49.9 million internationally, putting its worldwide total at $75.8 million.

Rounding out the top five was Jackass Forever with an estimated $5.2 million haul between Friday and Sunday and $6.2 million for the holiday weekend.

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



