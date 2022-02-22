COVID-19 live updates: Queen Elizabeth cancels virtual engagements

Posted/updated on: February 22, 2022 at 8:23 am

(NEW YORK) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.8 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 935,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering.

About 64.7% of the population in the United States is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here's how the news is developing Tuesday. All times Eastern:

Feb 22, 9:02 am

Moderna researching combination vaccine for COVID booster, flu shot, RSV vaccine

Moderna said it's in the early stages of research for a combination vaccine that would combine three vaccines into one: a COVID-19 booster, a flu vaccine and an RSV vaccine.

There is no current vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, a virus that causes mild symptoms in most adults but can be deadly for older adults and young children. This new study will only test the vaccine in adults over 60.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates RSV kills 14,000 Americans over 65 each year.

Feb 22, 6:25 am

Queen Elizabeth cancels virtual engagements

Buckingham Palace on Tuesday canceled some of Queen Elizabeth's virtual engagements, saying the monarch continues to have mild COVID symptoms.

"As Her Majesty is still experiencing mild cold like symptoms she has decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements today, but will continue with light duties," palace officials said in a statement.

The palace announced on Sunday that the Queen, 95, tested positive.

