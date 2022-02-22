Russia-Ukraine updates: Ukraine envoy says UN infected with ‘virus’ spread by Kremlin

(NEW YORK) -- The United States continues to warn that Russia could invade Ukraine "any day" amid escalating tensions in the region, with President Joe Biden telling reporters Friday he's "convinced" Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided to invade.

More diplomacy seemed possible, though, with Biden agreeing "in principle" Sunday to meet with Putin, as long as Russia didn't invade, but the Kremlin on Monday said talk of a summit was "premature."

In an address to the Russian public on Monday, Putin announced that he's recognizing two Russian-controlled separatist regions in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region as independent: the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk.

Biden swiftly responded to Putin with sanctions. The White House said Biden will issue an executive order banning "new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine." The order "will also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, adding that the U.S. "will also soon announce additional measures related to today’s blatant violation of Russia’s international commitments."

While the U.S. says some 190,000 Russian troops and separatist forces are estimated to be massed near Ukraine's borders, Russia has denied any plans to invade and reiterated its demands that the U.S. and NATO bar Ukraine from joining the military alliance.

Here's how the news is developing Tuesday. All times Eastern:

Feb 22, 5:49 am

Top Russian officials dismiss the West's sanctions

Top Russian officials on Tuesday morning dismissed new sanctions being imposed by Western countries for Moscow's recognition of the separatist areas in eastern Ukraine.

In an interview with state-owned television channel Russia-24, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the country was already "used to" sanctions and that more would be imposed regardless of what Moscow does.

"That our [Western] colleagues are trying to push the blame on Russia for the failure of the Minsk agreements, we also understand," Lavrov said. "Our European, American, British colleagues won't stop and won't calm down as long as they haven't exhausted their possibilities for the so-called punishment of Russia."

"They already threaten all possible sanctions. Hellish, or as they say there, 'the mother of all sanctions,'" he added. "Well, we're used to this. The president already noted our position, we know that sanctions will be introduced all the same, in any case. With a basis, without a basis."

Meanwhile, the speaker of Russia's parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, echoed Lavrov's sentiments during an ongoing session of the lower house, known as the State Duma.

"Yes, sanctions hinder our development. But they would happen anyway. They would happen anyway even if that decision hadn't been taken," Volodin told lawmakers, adding that there are "more important problems."

"Yesterday, our president stopped a war," he said. "It's not a question of territory -- it's a question of the lives of millions of citizens."

Feb 22, 5:10 am

US embassy staff return to Ukraine after spending night in Poland

U.S. embassy staff who remained in Ukraine will return to the country on Tuesday after spending the night in Poland amid fears of a Russian invasion, a senior U.S. official told ABC News.

Personnel will return to the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, where they had relocated operations from the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. But they are poised to move back to Poland at any point, the official said.

Feb 22, 4:58 am

Russia-backed separatists claim Ukraine is still staging attacks

Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have continued to accuse Ukrainian government forces of attacks.

The separatists in a breakaway region known as Donbas made another unverified claim Tuesday morning that three civilians were killed by a roadside bomb.

Separatist leaders posted photographs of a burned-out minivan on a road in their territory that they alleged was the vehicle blown up by a Ukrainian "diversionary group." The claim is unverified and resembles other allegations that have been rapidly debunked.

Meanwhile, a top separatist military commander accused Ukrainian government forces of continuing to shell the area.

The latest claims raise the possibility that Russia is still building a pretext to launch an attack on Ukrainian government troops, even after recognizing the self-proclaimed People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent.

Feb 22, 4:33 am

'World cannot be silent,' Ukrainian defense minister warns

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov took to Twitter early Tuesday to dismiss Moscow's recognition of the Russian-controlled breakaway areas in eastern Ukraine, saying the move amounts only to a recognition of the Kremlin’s "own aggression."

"We remain confident and calm," Reznikov tweeted. "We are ready and able to defend ourselves and our sovereignty."

But he also issued a warning: "World cannot be silent."

"Sanctions?" he tweeted. "Another brick in the wall? New Berlin Wall?"

Feb 22, 2:54 am

Putin's recognition of separatists' independence is 'shameful act,' Blinken says

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken early Tuesday called Russia's move to recognize separatist regions in Ukraine as independent a "predictable" act.

"Russia’s move to recognize the 'independence' of so-called republics controlled by its own proxies is a predictable, shameful act," he said on Twitter.

Blinken is scheduled to meet Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Washington on Tuesday.

Feb 22, 2:03 am

Blinken speaks with Ukraine's Kuleba ahead of Tuesday meeting

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by phone on Monday with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, noting the Biden administration's "swift response" to Russia's decision to recognize Ukraine's separatists' regions as independent.

"They discussed the strong measures we announced today in response and reiterated that additional steps would be forthcoming," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement late Monday.

Blinken and Kuleba are scheduled to meet on Tuesday in Washington.

Kuleba earlier said he spoke with Blinken about sanctions.

"I underscored the need to impose tough sanctions on Russia in response to its illegal actions," Kuleba said on Twitter.

Feb 21, 11:58 pm

Ukrainian envoy says UN is infected with ‘virus’ spread by Kremlin

After the Russian envoy spoke at the U.N. Security Council’s emergency meeting Tuesday night, Ukraine’s envoy began his remarks by saying he was afraid to take off his mask not because of COVID-19 but “because of the virus that has so far no vaccine -- the virus that hates the United Nations and the virus that is spread by the Kremlin.”

That “virus” has infected the U.N. and threatens to kill it, Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya said in a stark warning.

“The United Nations is sick, that’s a matter of fact,” he said. “It’s been hit by the virus spread by the Kremlin. Will it succumb to this virus? It is in the hands of the membership.”

Kyslytsya warned it’s not just the U.N. that he believes is under threat. During his remarks, he held up a paper that had a copy of the Kremlin’s decree recognizing Russian-backed “breakaway” provinces from Georgia in 2008 and the decree issued Monday recognizing the separatist Donetsk and Luhansk, showing how they’re almost the exact same.

“Copy, paste. Copy, paste. No creativity whatsoever. The copying machine in the Kremlin works very well. Who is next among the members of the United Nations? The question is open,” he said.

Kyslytsya demanded that Russia “cancel” and remove “additional Russian occupation troops” in Ukrainian territory, and he insisted, “The internationally recognized borders of Ukraine have been and will remain unchangeable regardless of any statements and actions by the Russian Federation.”

“We are committed to a peaceful and diplomatic path, and we will stay firmly on it. We are on our land. We are not afraid of anything or anyone. We owe nothing to anyone, and we will not give away anything to anyone,” he said.

Feb 21, 11:48 pm

Ukraine highlights importance of global response to Russia

Ukraine called for “painful sanctions” against Russia in a statement released by its foreign ministry, noting that how the world responds may greatly influence Russia’s next move.

“Further decisions and steps of the Russian Federation largely depend on the world’s reaction to today’s events,” the statement read. “Therefore, we insist on imposing painful sanctions against Russia in order to send a clear signal of the inadmissibility of further escalation. It is time to act to end Russia’s aggression and restore peace and stability in Europe.”

The country reiterated that it is ready to defend itself, stating that it “understands Russia’s intentions and its desire to provoke Ukraine. We take into account all risks and do not succumb to provocations.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is currently in Washington and meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday.

Feb 21, 11:21 pm

Russian envoy dismisses criticisms, blames Ukraine in Security Council meeting

In remarks during an emergency U.N. Security Council meeting Tuesday, Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebenzia dismissed “highly emotional” criticisms of Russia and said nothing has changed on the ground, while also blaming Ukraine for the decisions President Vladimir Putin’s decisions made earlier in the day.

Nebenzia dismissed “unfounded panic about an impending Russian invasion of Ukraine” -- as Russian troops prepare to come across the border -- and painted Russia as a pacifist hero that welcomed refugees who were forced onto buses by Russian-led separatists.

“We’ve just heard a number of highly emotional statements, categorical assessments, and far-reaching conclusions,” he said during the emergency meeting. “I’ll leave the direct verbal assaults against us unanswered. Now it’s important to focus on how to avoid war and how to force Ukraine to stop the shelling and provocations against Donetsk and Luhansk.”

Russian-controlled separatists are responsible for the shelling and for staging the provocations, but Nebenzia worked to portray Ukraine as the aggressor and Russia as the force preventing war, despite it essentially seizing Ukrainian territory.

