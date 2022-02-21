Today is Monday February 21, 2022
Attorneys for accused Austin officers awaiting indictments

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2022 at 4:55 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – The attorneys for eight of the 19 Austin police officers facing indictments stemming from tactics used during the 2020 protests over racial injustice say they have yet to receive the indictments. Attorneys Doug O’Connell and Ken Ervin said Monday they expect the documents will be released Tuesday. The two said the officer’s actions were appropriate and authorized by police commanders. A Texas grand jury on Friday indicted the officers on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for their actions during protests over racial injustice that spread nationwide following the killing of George Floyd.



