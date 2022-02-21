Today is Monday February 21, 2022
LSU in AP women’s top 10, Baylor still ranked

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2022 at 3:58 pm
NEW YORK (AP) – LSU has moved into the top 10 of The Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in 13 years. Coach Kim Mulkey’s Tigers climbed three places to No. 8. LSU has 23 victories, its most since the 2011-12 season. Mulkey won three national titles in 21 years as Baylor’s coach, and this is her first season with LSU. South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 team in the poll. The Gamecocks were followed by Stanford, North Carolina State, Louisville, and Baylor. Michigan, Connecticut, Iowa State, and Indiana round out the top 10. The Hoosiers fell five spots after losing twice.



