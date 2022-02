Texans complete coaching staff under new coach Lovie Smith

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2022 at 3:53 pm

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans on Monday announced their full coaching staff under new coach Lovie Smith. New additions to the staff include tight ends coach Tim Berbenich, who spent last season as a running backs coach for the Raiders and offensive line coach George Warhop, who had the same job in Jacksonville for the past three seasons.

