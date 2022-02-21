Kilgore PD searching for person accused of stealing Airpods at Walmart

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2022 at 3:50 pm

KILGORE — The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person accused of theft at Walmart. According to our news partner KETK, the department wrote that the woman pictured allegedly “picked up another person’s Apple Airpods case and claimed them as their own.” If you have any information as to the individual’s identity, contact Detective Joey Johnston at 903-218-6906 or Joseph.Johnston@CityofKilgore.com and reference case number 2201-0829.

