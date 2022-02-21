Worker in Van goes to hospital after being injured, suspended in air

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2022 at 3:51 pm

VAN — A worker has been taken to the hospital after an accident in Van that left him injured and suspended in the air. According to the Van Fire Department’s Facebook page, At 11:25 a.m. on Monday, contractors were performing maintenance on the Van Memorial Stadium lights when a lift malfunctioned and partially collapsed, injuring the worker in the lift and leaving him suspended approximately 60 feet in the air. Officials say the lift was unable to be retracted from the ground. The Van police and fire departments responded and requested mutual aid from the Lindale Fire Department, which responded with multiple units, including its 107-foot ladder truck.

In less than an hour, Lindale FD had arrived and was beginning the rescue, according to the Facebook report. Officials say the worker was safely removed from the lift and transferred to Christus EMS for transport to the hospital. Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Hudgens thanks the Lindale Fire Department, saying, “We appreciate their quick response, bringing this specialized apparatus, equipment, and personnel to this unusual rescue.” There was no immediate word on the worker’s identity or condition.

Go Back