BBB presents Awards for Excellence

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2022 at 3:51 pm

TYLER — The Better Business Bureau Serving Central East Texas announces its 2022 Awards for Excellence winners. The winner in the Nonprofit Category is PATH (People Attempting to Help). Moon Fencing took home the honor in the Small Business Category. Among mid-size businesses, Innovative Pest Control gets the award. Henry & Peters, PC, was named the top large business. In the Veteran-Owned Business Category, Tyler Roofing Company gets the nod. And the Spark Award, for business owners under age of 35 or who have businesses which are fewer than three years old, goes to The Mortgage House. According to a news release, annual honorees “display honor and integrity in all aspects of their operations.”

