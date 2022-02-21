Authorities: Texas man killed in Oklahoma Panhandle shooting

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2022 at 3:52 pm

BOISE CITY, Okla. (AP) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a Texas man was killed in a shooting in the Oklahoma Panhandle. The OSBI says 34-year-old Eric Ortega, of Perryton, Texas, was fatally shot Saturday at a home in Boise City. The OSBI says a Boise City man had forced his way into the home and shot Ortega. The Boise City man was arrested on murder, weapons, and burglary complaints. Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.

