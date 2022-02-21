Today is Monday February 21, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Authorities: Texas man killed in Oklahoma Panhandle shooting

Posted/updated on: February 21, 2022 at 3:52 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


BOISE CITY, Okla. (AP) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a Texas man was killed in a shooting in the Oklahoma Panhandle. The OSBI says 34-year-old Eric Ortega, of Perryton, Texas, was fatally shot Saturday at a home in Boise City. The OSBI says a Boise City man had forced his way into the home and shot Ortega. The Boise City man was arrested on murder, weapons, and burglary complaints. Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design