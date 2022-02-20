Today is Sunday February 20, 2022
No. 14 Houston edges Wichita State 76-74 in double OT

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2022 at 4:22 pm
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — J’Wan Roberts’ dunk with 1.3 seconds remaining in double overtime gave No. 14 Houston a stirring 76-74 victory Sunday over Wichita State. It was Roberts’ only basked of the game and followed Wichita State’s Craig Porter hitting a tying 3-point shot with 5.4 seconds remaining in the second overtime. The Cougars took the inbounds and raced up the floor, hitting Roberts for the uncontested game-winner. Josh Carlton scored 11 of his 23 points in the two overtimes, finishing 9 of 14 from the floor for Houston (22-4, 11-2 American). Porter and Ricky Council each scored 17 for Wichita State (13-10, 4-7) while Tyson Etienne added 15.



