Today is Sunday February 20, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Charley Taylor, Washington Hall of Fame receiver, dies at 80

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2022 at 4:26 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP/Staff) — Grand Prairie, Texas, native Charley Taylor, the Hall of Fame receiver who ended his 13-season career with Washington as the NFL’s career receptions leader, died Saturday. He was 80. The Commanders said Taylor died at an assisted-living facility in Virginia. The cause of death wasn’t announced. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984, Taylor finished with 649 catches for 9,110 yards in 165 regular-season games. Jerry Rice now holds the catches mark at 1,549, with Taylor down to 67th on the list. Taylor was Washington’s receivers coach from 1981 through 1993, helping the team win three Super Bowls. Taylor starred in high school in Grand Prairie. At Arizona State, he played halfback and defensive back and also pitched and played third base.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design