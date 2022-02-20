Four people from Winnsboro die in rollover crash on icy Kansas highway

February 20, 2022

LINN COUNTY, Kan. (AP/Staff) — Four people from Winnsboro, Texas, died when their pickup truck hit an icy patch on a highway about 75 miles south of Kansas City and rolled. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened Friday morning along U.S. Highway 69 in Linn County. A crash report said Larry Klingensmith, 66, lost control of the 2019 Dodge Ram after it hit the ice, and the truck veered into a ditch. Then the truck rolled twice before landing upside down in a flooded wildlife area and becoming submerged. Klingensmith and all three of his passengers died. The other people in the truck were Kimberly Klingensmith, 65; Karly Klingensmith, 32; and Nicolas Klingensmith, 36.

