TxDOT’s weekly roadwork update

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2022 at 4:37 pm

TYLER – TxDOT will be busy with another round of construction and maintenance work in the Tyler District this coming week. In Smith County, Tyler maintenance will start Tuesday with a base failure crew on FM 2015 at IH 20. This will be under one-way traffic worked by flaggers. In Gregg County, crews will continue the Spur 63/McCann Road Bridge Project, part of the City of Longview Guthrie Creek Trail project. Click here for the full rundown of roadwork around the district.

