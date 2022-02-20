Crews battle estimated 219-acre fire in Rusk County

Today is Sunday February 20, 2022
Crews battle estimated 219-acre fire in Rusk CountyRUSK COUNTY — The Texas Forest Service reported that an estimated 219 acres were burned after multiple agencies battled a grass and woods fire in Rusk County Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, several fire departments were called around 1 p.m. to a location on U.S. Hwy. 259 South. When the crews arrived, they reported 40 acres of a fast-moving fire and requested additional fire departments and a drone for aerial overview. Although Rusk County is not under a burn ban, the county’s Office of Emergency management urges extreme caution when burning and asks that no one leave a fire unattended — or not to burn at all.



