Crews battle estimated 219-acre fire in Rusk County

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2022 at 8:40 am

RUSK COUNTY — The Texas Forest Service reported that an estimated 219 acres were burned after multiple agencies battled a grass and woods fire in Rusk County Saturday. According to our news partner KETK, several fire departments were called around 1 p.m. to a location on U.S. Hwy. 259 South. When the crews arrived, they reported 40 acres of a fast-moving fire and requested additional fire departments and a drone for aerial overview. Although Rusk County is not under a burn ban, the county’s Office of Emergency management urges extreme caution when burning and asks that no one leave a fire unattended — or not to burn at all.

Go Back