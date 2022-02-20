Authorities in Van Zandt County seek burglary suspects

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2022 at 8:17 am

VAN – Two Van Zandt County burglaries are under investigation, and authorities say they may have both been committed by the same people. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Police in Van are searching for two Black males caught on camera breaking into and burglarizing New-Way Gas & Grocery around 3:15 Friday morning, taking the cash registers from the store. In the photos, the two were wearing dark-colored clothing as well as masks and used crowbars to break the glass of the door to enter the store. The Northeast Farmers Co-Op in Canton was believed to be burglarized by the same two people half an hour earlier. Anyone with information on either burglary is asked to contact Van PD or the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

