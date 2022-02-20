Today is Sunday February 20, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Authorities in Van Zandt County seek burglary suspects

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2022 at 8:17 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Authorities in Van Zandt County seek burglary suspectsVAN – Two Van Zandt County burglaries are under investigation, and authorities say they may have both been committed by the same people. That’s according to our news partner KETK. Police in Van are searching for two Black males caught on camera breaking into and burglarizing New-Way Gas & Grocery around 3:15 Friday morning, taking the cash registers from the store. In the photos, the two were wearing dark-colored clothing as well as masks and used crowbars to break the glass of the door to enter the store. The Northeast Farmers Co-Op in Canton was believed to be burglarized by the same two people half an hour earlier. Anyone with information on either burglary is asked to contact Van PD or the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design