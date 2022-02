Police investigate hit and run

Posted/updated on: February 20, 2022 at 8:00 am

TYLER -– Tyler police are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle around 7:30 Saturday night on North Broadway Avenue near Queen Street. According to our news partner KETK, police say the victim was taken to a hospital, but the extent of injuries was not immediately known, and no vehicle description was immediately available. We’ll update this story as more information comes in.

