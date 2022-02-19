Today is Saturday February 19, 2022
Prosecutor ran on changing Austin before police indictments

Posted/updated on: February 19, 2022 at 3:46 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – Austin police say officers facing indictments over tactics used during the 2020 protests over racial injustice have been placed on administrative duty. The head of the Austin police union says 19 officers are facing charges. It is by far the most indictments of officers from a single U.S. police department over tactics law enforcement used during those protests. Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza promised to take a tougher stance on police accountability when he ran that year, and he says the charges aren’t politically motivated. His office has yet to release the names of the officers facing charges.



