Bullard ISD trustees call bond election

Bullard ISD trustees call bond electionBULLARD — Bullard ISD Trustees have unanimously called for a bond election on May 7. According to a news release, the election follows the recommendation of a Facility Advisory Committee to address current district facilities, campus capacities, and projected growth in enrollment. Bullard Bond 2022 will ask voters to consider two propositions, totaling $103 million, as the first phase in the district’s long-range facility plan. Among items included in the propositions: a new middle school campus; an addition to join Bullard Primary and Bullard Elementary as one elementary campus; and a new baseball, softball, and tennis complex. For more information, visit this link.



