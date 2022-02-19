Russia-Ukraine live updates: Putin ally accuses Ukrainian president of provoking war

By Morgan Winsor and Ivan Pereira

The United States continues to warn that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day” amid escalating tensions in the region, with President Joe Biden telling reporters Thursday that the threat is now “very high.”

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday, making urgent remarks to the United Nations Security Council, challenged Moscow to commit to no invasion.

More than 150,000 Russian troops are estimated to be massed near Ukraine’s borders, U.S. officials have said. While Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin claim that some troops have begun to withdraw, Biden told reporters that more Russian forces have moved in, contrary to Moscow’s claims.

It remains unclear whether Putin has made a decision to attack his ex-Soviet neighbor.

Russia has denied any plans to invade and reiterated its demands that the U.S. and NATO bar Ukraine from joining the military alliance.

Feb 19, 6:12 am

Ukraine’s foreign minister to meet Blinken in Washington

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, is expected to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Tuesday, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said.

Kuleba is scheduled to address the U.N. General Assembly in New York the following day.

-ABC News’ Julia Drozd

Feb 19, 3:54 am

Russia-backed separatists declare ‘general mobilization’

A leader of the Russian-controlled separatists in eastern Ukraine declared a “general mobilization” on Saturday, according to Russian state news agencies.

The head of the separatists’ self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, made the announcement.

Pushilin’s comments come after the separatists yesterday announced mass evacuations and warned of an imminent Ukrainian “offensive” amid fears Russia is moving to stage a pretext to attack Ukraine, cloaking it as aid to the separatists.

-ABC News’ Patrick Reevell

Feb 18, 8:05 pm

40 to 50% of Russian troops in attack position: US official

About 40 to 50% of Russia’s troops are in “attack positions” near the border with Ukraine, a U.S. official told ABC News.

There are about 150,000 troops on the border area, including 125 battalion tactical groups, or BTGs, the official said.

These BTGs number between 750 and 1,000 personnel each and are specifically outfitted as combat forces. The forces include every capability needed to conduct a combat operation, according to the official.

-ABC News’ Luis Martinez

Feb 18, 7:38 pm

‘I don’t believe it’s a bluff,’ Defense Secretary Austin says

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told ABC “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that Russian President Vladimir Putin has a number of options available to him and could attack Ukraine in short order.

“This is not a bluff,” he said in the exclusive interview.

“I think he’s assembled the right kinds of things that you would need to conduct a successful invasion,” Austin added.

Raddatz’s full interview with Austin airs Sunday on a special edition of “This Week” from Lviv, Ukraine.

