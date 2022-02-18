Today is Friday February 18, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Elon Musk’s $5.7B donation sparks questions about giving

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2022 at 4:47 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) – Leave it to Elon Musk to stir up controversy without saying (or tweeting) a word. According to a regulatory filling, the Tesla CEO donated about 5 million shares of company stock worth roughly $5.7 billion to charity in November. Tesla didn’t respond to a request for comment and Musk has not commented on Twitter about the donation since the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was made public Monday. However, that hasn’t stopped numerous debates in and out of philanthropy about transparency, tax deductions, and current Congressional legislation. There was also plenty of speculation about where the money was donated.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design