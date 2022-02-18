Today is Friday February 18, 2022
Father of Texas teen accused in triple killing indicted

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2022 at 4:53 pm
DALLAS (AP) – A man accused of driving his son to and from a Dallas-area gas station convenience store where the 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting three teens and wounding a fourth has been indicted on a capital murder charge. A Dallas County grand jury on Thursday indicted Richard Acosta Jr., 33, on a charge of capital murder of multiple people. The 33-year-old remained jailed Friday on $3 million bond. Acosta’s son, Abel Elias Acosta, has been on the run since the Dec. 26 shooting in Garland. Police have charged the teen with capital murder and warned that he is armed and dangerous.



