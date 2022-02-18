Scott Eastwood confirms “volatile” ‘Fury’ fight with co-star Shia LaBeouf

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Actor Scott Eastwood confirms that a fight he had with Shia LaBeouf during the filming of their 2014 movie Fury got so bad that Brad Pitt had to physically break it up.

Eastwood, the Suicide Squad star son of Clint, tells Insider, "[Shia] got mad at me, and it turned into a volatile moment that Brad Pitt ultimately got in the middle of."

At issue was Eastwood's spitting tobacco inside the World War II tank that was their very cramped primary shooting location in the period film.

LaBeouf's on-set hijinks were already well documented -- like forgoing showers because their characters couldn't shower, having one of his teeth pulled because dentistry would be scarce on the battlefield, and actually cutting his own face to simulate war wounds.

Eastwood confirmed his part in the spit-induced scrap.

"This is make-believe, it's fun, and at times it's serious, and you're doing emotional work, and you give people space to do that in, but everything has to have its parameters," he noted.

For his part, Pitt told GQ back in 2014 that there were fights on set "every day."

And for the record, Pitt was no fan of Eastwood's spitting either, even if it was in the script.

"I'm starting to get hot, because this [tank] is our home, he's disrespecting our home, you know?" Pitt explained. "So I said, in the scene with the cameras rolling, 'You're going to clean that s*** up.'"

Eastwood told Insider that regardless of an actor's "process," it "should never hinder how people are treated on set."

He added, "It should always enhance the production, not...put people in a situation where it's a s****y work environment, or you're rude or people have to be in an uncomfortable situation."

