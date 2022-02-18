Kevin Hart introduces real-life Olympic Jamaican Bobsled Team to ‘Cool Runnings’ star Leon Robinson

Kevin Hart teamed up with Olympic Jamaican bobsled team as part of his Winter Olympics Tailgate Party, chatting with the team via remote from Beijing.

Shanwayne Stephens, a groundbreaker as the team's female driver, joined Hart along with her teammates Rolando Reid, Ashley Watson and Matthew Wekpe for the remote segment.

It's Jamaica's first Olympic bow in 20 years -- so who better to join Kevin and the team than Leon Robinson, the actor who helped tell the Cinderella story of the 1998 Jamaican Olympic Bobsled team in the 1993 movie Cool Runnings?

The team shared with Kevin that, like their predecessors -- and their movie counterparts -- tropical Jamaica proves challenging to train for a winter sport. So without sleds to train on, they push cars.

Hart surprised the team with Leon's appearance. For his part, he said, "We're so proud of you! It's not just Jamaica who loves you, everybody loves you!"

The actor was so inspired, he joked, that he tore off his stylish trench coat to reveal an official Jamaican bobsled uniform.

"One love!" Hart and his fellow actor told the team.

