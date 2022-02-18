Lindale High School student killed in wreck

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2022 at 2:46 pm

LINDALE — The Lindale High School community is grieving the loss of a 16-year-old sophomore in a Thursday night highway accident. According to our news partner KETK, A DPS preliminary report stated that a different 16-year-old boy was driving a Toyota Camry on CR 472 west of Lindale around 8:45 p.m. The report said the driver swerved out of the way after a wild animal ran onto the road. The car ran off the road and hit several trees. The victim was ejected from the car during the crash. The report said he was not wearing a seat belt. The driver was treated at the scene and a second passenger, who was 15 years old, was taken by a private car to an unknown hospital.

While the names of the three boys were not released in the report, Lindale ISD released a statement identifying the victim as sophomore Lorenzo DeLeon. In the statement, LISD Superintendent Stan Surratt said, “We are saddened by this loss to our school community. Lindale ISD sends its deepest condolences to the student’s family. Please pray for all that were impacted as a result of this tragedy.“ Lindale High School has made counselors and youth pastors available to students. The crash remains under investigation.

