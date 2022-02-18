Today is Friday February 18, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


California bill would allow citizens to enforce weapons ban

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2022 at 2:26 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAN DIEGO, Cal. (AP) – A California bill would allow private citizens to go after gun makers in the same way Texas allows them to target abortion providers. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday backed a new bill in the state Legislature that would let private citizens enforce the state’s assault weapons ban by filing civil lawsuits. It’s modeled after a Texas law that allows private citizens to sue abortion providers for performing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Texas law to stay in effect pending a legal challenge.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design