Saturday gala among East Texas Black History Month events

Today is Friday February 18, 2022
Posted/updated on: February 18, 2022 at 1:55 pm
TYLER — A number of events and activities are being held around East Texas to celebrate Black History Month. Among them: a Texas African American Museum gala featuring guest speaker Dr. Khalilah Camacho Ali, who was once married to boxing legend Muhammad Ali. According to the museum's Facebook page, Dr. Ali is also an actress, author, and humanitarian. The event theme is "A Time of Reckoning, Healing the Past." The gala begins at 6:00 p.m. Saturday at Tyler's Hollytree Country Club.



