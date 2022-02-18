Roberts continues to monitor local COVID landscape

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2022 at 1:34 pm

TYLER — NET Health’s George Roberts remains guardedly optimistic about declining COVID numbers in the area. He notes that six of seven NET Health counties continue to show substantial spread — and he has some new numbers to encourage vaccinations. According to Roberts, over 300 million doses of vaccine have been administered nationwide, over 40 million in Texas — and despite some negative reactions, “overall the safety profile has been exemplary.” What would he tell someone who thinks the problem has passed? Roberts replies that there has been a lot of disease and some difficult courses of care. He adds that everyone has been touched by someone who has contracted or even died from the disease.

Though he expects downward trends to continue, Roberts adds that the coronavirus is “still out there” and that COVID cases will “ride the rollercoaster, I think, for the foreseeable future.” For more information on COVID-19 in East Texas, click here.

