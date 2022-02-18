Today is Friday February 18, 2022
Identities released in Tyler double-homicide, suicide

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2022 at 8:50 am
Identities released in Tyler double-homicide, suicideTYLER — Tyler police continue to investigate a double homicide and apparent suicide following a shooting at the LaQuinta Inn on south Broadway Tuesday night. According to Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, just before 10pm, officers were called to the hotel following reports of shots fired. Officers found Grasiela De Paz Rodriguez, 34, and Alvaro Israel Martinez, 23, both of Tyler, shot multiple times in their car. Witnesses said they saw the gunman flee the scene after the shooting. Investigators tracked the alleged shooter to a home near Smith County city limits. The alleged suspect, identified as Javier Estrada, 30, of Tyler, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Erbaugh said Rodriguez and Estrada had children together but were estranged at the time of the homicide.



