Tiger Woods gives health update nearly one year after car crash

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2022 at 8:05 am

Nearly one year after undergoing emergency surgery following a serious car accident, Tiger Woods is giving fans a health update.

During news conference at Wednesday's Genesis Invitational, the professional golfer told reporters, "I wish I could tell you when I’m playing again," according to Golf.com.

"I want to know, but I don’t," he continued, adding, "My golf activity has been very limited. I can chip and putt really well and hit short irons very well, but I haven’t done any long stuff seriously. I’m still working... I’m still working on the walking part."

Tiger shared that while he can walk on a treadmill "all day" due to it being a continuous flat surface, he has a "long way to go" before he can walk on a bumpy golf course.

Even though Woods admittedly has some more work to do to get back in playing shape, he remains grateful.

"I’m very lucky, very lucky," he said. "As a lot of you guys know, I didn’t know if I was going to have the right leg or not. So to be able to have my right leg still here, it’s huge. I still have a lot of issues with it, but it’s mine and I’m very thankful for that."

Tiger was injured in a rollover car crash in Southern California last February. He underwent emergency surgery on his right leg and later received follow-up procedures for his injuries.

