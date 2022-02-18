In Brief: ‘Forrest Gump’ trio going to ‘Here’; John Williams returns for ‘Kenobi’, and more

Out of the blue clear sky, the trio behind the 1994 film Forrest Gump is reuniting for an adaptation of Richard McGuire's 2014 graphic novel, Here. Deadline reports Eric Roth will co-write the script with Robert Zemeckis, who will also direct, and Tom Hanks will star. All three won Oscars for Forrest Gump. "Set in one room," Here "focuses on the many people who inhabit it over years and years, from the past to the distant future," according to the outlet...

Disney+ has tapped Oscar-winning composer John Williams to write the theme for Obi-Wan Kenobi, its newest small-screen Star Wars project, premiering May 25. Williams recorded last week with a Los Angeles orchestra under tight security, sources tell Variety. It marks the first time Williams has composed the theme for a weekly dramatic series since Steven Spielberg's Amazing Stories for NBC in 1985, although he wrote two for PBS: Masterpiece Theatre in 2000 and Great Performances in 2009. His news and Olympics themes, written decades ago, continue to air on NBC. He won an Oscar for the original Star Wars score in 1977 and received nominations for five of the sequels -- The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi in 1980 and 1983, followed by The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker in 2015, 2017 and 2019. Disney is the parent company of ABC News...

Amanda Seyfried has joined Tom Holland in Apple TV+'s "seasonal anthology" series centering on mental illness, The Crowded Room, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The first season follows Billy Milligan -- played by Holland -- the first person to ever be acquitted of a crime because he suffered from Dissociative Identity Disorder, which was known then as Multiple Personality Disorder. Milligan was indicted for a string of rapes and kidnappings in 1977 but ultimately acquitted, after claiming he had 24 personalities living inside him. The court at the time found he committed the crimes but wasn't responsible for them. Having avoided prison thanks to the successful defense, Milligan spent his life at a psychiatric hospital in Ohio, where he died in 2014. Seyfried's role has not been revealed...

FX announced on Thursday that the award-wining Donald Glover series Atlanta will end with season four, according to Variety. The show's third season, which takes place almost entirely in Europe with the characters in the midst of a successful European tour, premieres March 24, while season four, which is already in the can, is set to air in the fall. “Death is natural,” Glover said during FX’s portion of the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “I feel like when the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right, they don’t happen. I don’t feel any longevity. Because then things start to get weird"...

