City of Whitehouse holds broadband internet town hall

Posted/updated on: February 18, 2022 at 7:41 am

WHITEHOUSE — Reliable high speed internet is one of the many things that some people take for granted. For those who do not have good service, it can be very troubling. According to our news partner KETK, Whitehouse city leaders held a townhall at the council’s chambers and introduced citizens to the Dallas-based consulting firm, Cobb Fendley, giving them an opportunity to hear their plan and get their questions answered. Dozens of people showed up. “To see what fiber is currently available in our community, what is coming in the near future and what we can do to make sure each of our residents and businesses have accessible quality broadband services in our city,” says Leslie Black, Whitehouse City Manager. City leaders believe the next step is to build infrastructure with broadband fiber which allows more competition from internet services and better options for people who live there.

City leaders are encouraging people to take a survey and a test to check their home internet speed; so members of Cobb Fendley can gather information and start installing broadband.

“Why are you living here in Whitehouse and when you click this button for the speed test what’s the actual speed of the internet right now? And so those different data points will help inform the maps that we create as well as the impact matrix and the overall context of the study,” says Melissa Beaudry, Cobb Fendley & Associated Inc.

Once the new network is installed, city leaders say they hope the infrastructure will last for the next 20 to 30 years. They’re also working to find funding sources, saving the people of Whitehouse from paying high taxes to get the project done. Members of Cobb Fendley are scheduled to have a full report, including funding at the next city council meeting on April 12th.

Go Back