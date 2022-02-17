Fire devastates historic clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A devastating fire Thursday swept through the iconic clubhouse at Oakland Hills Country Club, the suburban Detroit golf course that is one of Michigan’s most exclusive clubs and the site of many professional tournaments.

Flames ripped through the roof at the sprawling, multistory clubhouse in Bloomfield Township. It was built in 1922 and is adorned with irreplaceable golf tournament memorabilia and art.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

Firefighters on the scene told reporters that they were instructed where some of the historic memorabilia was located inside the clubhouse and were able to save some of it. They don’t know what was saved and what wasn’t, but some of the memorabilia inside the clubhouse included Ryder Cup trophies, PGA Championship trophies and other significant pieces.

“This is a gut-wrenching day for Oakland Hills,” club president Rick Palmer said in a statement. “While we know that no one from the membership or staff was hurt, we have lost our iconic clubhouse, that housed our history and our place in Michigan and U.S. and international golf.

“Oakland Hills is tremendously grateful to firefighters who were diligent in helping save some of our priceless pieces of memorabilia. It hurts to see this, but we are comforted to know that the heart and soul and legacy of the club resides in our membership and staff. Only time will tell what is next, but we will move forward with a purpose to honor all those who made this grand building come to life with their golf and their work.”

Fire officials said the clubhouse was one of the largest wood structures in Michigan.

“Our thoughts are with our friends at Oakland Hills. … We will support the club wherever possible in this rebuilding process,” said John Bodenhamer, chief championships officer at the United States Golf Association.

The club opened in 1916 and has hosted many major golf events, including the 2008 PGA Championship won by Padraig Harrington. In 2004, Team Europe, led by Bernhard Langer, defeated Team USA, led by Hal Sutton, in the Ryder Cup. Tiger Woods played for the Americans.

“My first thought is the history of the club,” said ESPN golf analyst Andy North, who won the 1985 U.S. Open at Oakland Hills. “Buildings can be rebuilt, but you can’t rebuild the memorabilia that they might have lost. That building is a huge part of our golf history with the displays of the champions and the championships they’ve had. They will rebuild a great new clubhouse, but they can’t rebuild all those things they’ve lost. It’s unbelievable.”

The club has two golf courses designed by Donald Ross. The South Course reopened last summer following a $12.1 million restoration by Gil Hanse with a goal to bring major championships back to Oakland Hills.

“This is a truly sad day for the history of American golf,” Hanse said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with all of our friends at Oakland Hills.”

The club will host the U.S. Women’s Open in 2031 and 2042.

ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

