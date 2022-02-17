Today is Thursday February 17, 2022
Sources: 19 Austin police officers indicted in protest probe

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2022 at 4:59 pm
AUSTIN (AP) – A Texas grand jury has indicted 19 Austin police officers on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for their actions during 2020 protests over racial injustice that spread nationwide after the killing of George Floyd, according to people familiar with the matter. Multiple people spoke to The Associated Press Thursday on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case publicly. It ranks among the most indictments on a single police department in the U.S. over tactics used by officers during the widespread protests. Word of the indictments came hours after Austin city leaders approved paying $10 million to two people injured by police in the protests.



