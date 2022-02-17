Smith County tax offices closed Wednesday morning for training

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2022 at 2:39 pm

TYLER — The Smith County Tax Office and all of its substations will be closed Wednesday morning, February 23, for required employee training. Instead of opening at 8 a.m. next Wednesday, the Tax Office will open at 1 p.m. to allow all employees to receive required continuing education training that morning. Officials say that includes the main Tax Office, at the Cotton Belt Building in Tyler, as well as the substations in Lindale, Noonday, and Troup. You can do your tax business online at this link.

