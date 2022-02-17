Man’s body pulled from Lake Jacksonville

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2022 at 1:55 pm

LAKE JACKSONVILLE — The body of a 75-year-old man was pulled from Lake Jacksonville Thursday, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. According to our news partner KETK, the identity of the man was not immediately released, but Dickson did confirm his age. A family member knew the man went out to work on his boat dock, went outside to check on him, and was unable to find him. Authorities were called, and the body was found. The body has been sent to Mesquite for autopsy.

Go Back