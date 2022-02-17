Today is Thursday February 17, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man’s body pulled from Lake Jacksonville

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2022 at 1:55 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Man’s body pulled from Lake JacksonvilleLAKE JACKSONVILLE — The body of a 75-year-old man was pulled from Lake Jacksonville Thursday, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson. According to our news partner KETK, the identity of the man was not immediately released, but Dickson did confirm his age. A family member knew the man went out to work on his boat dock, went outside to check on him, and was unable to find him. Authorities were called, and the body was found. The body has been sent to Mesquite for autopsy.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design