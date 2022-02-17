Today is Thursday February 17, 2022
Construction wraps on problem-plagued Mariner East pipeline

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2022 at 1:39 pm
PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Work is finished on a multibillion-dollar pipeline system that connects the vast Marcellus Shale gas field in western Pennsylvania to an export terminal near Philadelphia. That’s according to its corporate owner, Energy Transfer. The Texas-based company says construction work on its Mariner East pipeline network was completed this month. The company faces criminal charges that it fouled waterways and residential water supplies during pipeline construction. The Mariner pipelines are designed to carry propane, ethane, and butane from the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale gas fields to a refinery processing center and export terminal in Marcus Hook.



