Today is Thursday February 17, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Attorney: Man was defending himself when girl, 9, was shot

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2022 at 1:35 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) – Attorneys for a man accused of shooting a 9-year-old girl when he was robbed at an ATM say that he was only trying defend himself when he fired at a man who had held him and his wife at gunpoint. The girl later died at the hospital. Attorneys for Tony Earls argued during a court hearing Thursday that prosecutors had no probable cause to hold him in custody as he didn’t intend to harm Arlene Alvarez during Monday’s evening’s shooting. Earls has been charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury, in the girl’s death. A prosecutor says under Texas law, Earls was not justified in using deadly force because during his actions, he killed an innocent bystander.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design