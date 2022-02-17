Palestine mayor resigns

Posted/updated on: February 17, 2022 at 1:34 pm

PALESTINE — Palestine Mayor Dana Goolsby is officially out of office after the city council voted to accept her resignation earlier this week. According to our news partner KETK, Goolsby’s term was set to run until May 2023, but she said that stepping down was the “biggest act of love” she could show her community. In a prepared statement, Goolsby claimed, “The ability to effectively lead the City was stripped from me in August of 2021. I have been assaulted, harassed, threatened, demeaned, and most recently I have been accused of assault.” She did not offer specific details about a potential investigation or how the claims originated. Click here to read Goolsby’s full statement. An election will be held in May to fill her position.

Go Back